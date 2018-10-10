Local News
Six Nations marks 13th annual Sisters in Spirit vigils

October 10, 2018 43 views

Murdered and Missing Indigenous women vigil at Six Nations By Lynda Powless Editor It was 22 years ago. Her married life had been tumultuous. It was just three days after she worked up the courage to leave him, that Paula Joy Martin was stabbed to death by her husband in a Brantford motel room in 1996. The first of the known Six Nations missing or murdered women. In 2002 Cynthia Lynnette Jamieson had met a man in a night out in Hamilton where she lived. She would be later be found murdered. The victim of a brutal physical and sexual assault in the Hamilton apartment of James Anthony. Anthony was later found guilty of first-degree murder in Cynthia’s death and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole…

