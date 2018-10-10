Local News
SN Elected Council gets community input on draft cannabis law

October 10, 2018 47 views
Six Nations Elected Councils says it is developing its own cannabis law.

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations may be moving forward with its own cannabis law ignoring the federal government’s legalization of recreational cannabis on October 17th. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), in a working session last Thursday, heard from community members on a variety of issues they had with a draft Six Nations Cannabis Law (SNCL). Developing a SNCL won’t be that difficult consultant Bob Watts told council and about 20 community members . “We could use Health Canada regulations, federal regulations, but the big question is do you want to invite provincial jurisdiction onto the reserve,” he said. He said Six Nations could enter into agreements with Ontario but that could result in a delegated authority from Ontario. “Or you can say to the province if you respect my…

