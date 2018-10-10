Daily
National News

Talk4Healing help line for Indigenous women expanded across Ontario

October 10, 2018 31 views

TORONTO- A help line to promote the mental health and well-being of Indigenous women that was previously available only in Northern Ontario is being expanded across the province.

The Talk4Healing help line provides 24-hour telephone, text and chat services and will be available starting Oct. 19 to more than 129,000 Indigenous women throughout Ontario.

The confidential help line staffed by Indigenous women can be reached at 1-855-554-4325.

Talk4Healing is operated by Beendigen, an agency that provides shelter to Aboriginal women and children experiencing violence, as well as programs and services to individuals and families.

Beendigen and the Ontario Native Women’s Association say Talk4Healing offers services in 13 Indigenous languages as well as English.

The help line received nearly 2,000 calls from Aboriginal women in northern Ontario communities in the last year alone.

In January, the Ontario government committed $500,000 annually to support the help line’s expansion.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Canada pipeline blast risks Washington natural gas shortage, 100 Lheidli T’enneh First Nation people evacuated

October 10, 2018 34

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.-AP-CP-A massive pipeline explosion in British Columbia that forced about 100 members of the nearby…

Read more
Daily

Backlash erupts over misconduct finding for judge who took on law school post

October 10, 2018 31

Senator Murray Sinclair calls for stop to  review of Justice Patrick Smith, interim dean of Lakehead…

Read more

Leave a Reply