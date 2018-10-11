AUTOMATED LICENCE PLATE RECOGNITION VEHICLE ALERTS OFFICER TO STOLEN VEHICLE

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment charged a 24-year-old male and 24-year-old female after police stopped a vehicle at a Highway 24, Windham, Norfolk County address.

On Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at approximately 9:00 a.m., officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 24 and were operating an Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) vehicle, which detects licence plates in poor standing.

As the officers were travelling southbound, the ALPR vehicle alerted the officer to a licence plate on a vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and investigated.

As a result of investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been previously reported stolen from Dryden, Ontario. A male and female were taken into custody without incident.

Police have charged 24-year-old Christian James Andrew JOHNSTON of no-fixed address with the following offences:

Possession property obtained by crime over $ 5,000

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Possession Break In Instruments

Driving while under suspension

Two (2) counts of failing to comply with probation order

Fail to comply with Recognizance

Charged with the following offences is 24-year-old Beverly Lynn NAPISH of no-fixed address:

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Two (2) counts of failing to comply with undertaking

Both are scheduled to appear in the Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date.

“Our ALPR vehicle is definitely making it more difficult for suspended drivers, drivers of stolen vehicles and other vehicles with plates in poor standing to drive undetected on Norfolk County roadways. This technology is a great asset, which means that the OPP will be able to detect thousands more licence plates in poor standing every day over a broader geographic range in Ontario. – Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

