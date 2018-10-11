OPP charge Kayden Young's mother with impaired driving cause death - The Turtle Island News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged the mother of a three-year-old boy who was swept away in an Ontario river in February with impaired driving, dangerous driving and negligence in connection with the child’s drowning death.

Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms on Feb. 21 after their vehicle entered the Grand River in Belwood, Ont., during a flood.

A fisherman found his body in April after hundreds of volunteers, including Six Nations people, searched the river for little Kaden.

In a news release issued Thursday, OPP said a minivan carrying Kaden failed to stop at a road closure sign and the vehicle was swept into the Grand River. As a result, the child was lost in the flowing water.

Following a “thorough investigation,” the OPP said they have charged Kaden’s mother, 35-year-old Michelle Hanson, with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and criminal negligence causing death.

Dufferin OPP said in the release “The OPP sympathizes with and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family of Kaden Young on his tragic loss. We also remember and recognize the many community residents and visitors who gave of their time to search for Kaden during the aftermath of this tragic incident.”

The release said “Police will not comment on specific details of the allegations to protect the integrity of ensuing court process,” OPP said in a news release.

She is scheduled to appear at an Orangeville, Ont. court on Nov. 6.