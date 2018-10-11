Daily
University of Saskatchewan releases seven year plan to 'Indigenize' campus 

October 11, 2018

SASKATOON- The University of Saskatchewan says it wants to do more to connect with Indigenous people as part of reconciliation.

The school has released a seven-year plan that includes a goal of recruiting more First Nation students and staff.

The plan calls for integrating Indigenous knowledge throughout campus and improving academic rankings.

The university says it has already made significant strides, noting there was only a handful of Indigenous students and staff on campus in the early 1980s.

President Peter Stoicheff says the plan will “Indigenize” the university.

He says there will also be a focus on increasing the visibility of Indigenous culture, including the addition of Cree translations on signs and more works by Indigenous artists.

“There are many post-secondary institutions across this country that are working on reconciliation,” he said. “But here in this province, we have to be a leader.”

A ceremony Wednesday was steeped in Indigenous tradition, beginning with a prayer led by Metis elder Norman Fleury and the presentation of sashes and blankets to Stoicheff and Debra Pozega Osburn, vice-president of university relations. (CKOM, CJWW)

 

 

