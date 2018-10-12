OPP REMIND EVERYONE ABOUT SAFETY WHEN ATTENDING PUMPKIN FEST

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment would like to remind everyone that will be attending Pumpkin Fest about safety.

There will be a large influx of people attending Pumpkin Fest over the course of this weekend from Friday, October 12, 2018 to Sunday, October 14, 2018. With the large amount of people expected to attend this event, the OPP want to take this opportunity to remind all parents and caregivers of young children to have a plan in place in case you become separated.

If you are attending Pumpkin Fest with young children, the OPP have some simple safety tips for kids and caregivers:

Teach kids to stay calm and stay in one location if they become separated from parents or other caregivers.

Have your child approach a police officer, firefighter, or paramedic for assistance.

Keep a watchful eye on children. It is easy for children and caregivers to become separated in large crowds.

Have an established family meeting location where you will reconnect if separated.

Dress your child in bright or reflective clothing that you will recognize in the event you are separated.

The OPP want everyone attending Pumpkin Fest to have a safe and memorable time with family and friends and to remember safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Remember “If you see something, say something.” If you see people or activities that seem suspicious, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. If you have an emergency please call 911.

