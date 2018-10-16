Brantford Police seek public help in identifying man and woman

BRANTFORD-Brantford Police are asking for the public help in identifying a male and female regarding an ongoing investigation. Police areee seeking the identity of the male and female pictured. Police said they believe they may have information which would be helpful to this investigation.

The male is described as a Caucasian male, 30 years old, 6’, slim build and short brown hair. He was wearing baggy ripped blue jeans, a short sleeve black “Under Armour” t-shirt with a white t-shirt under it and white running shoes. The male has a tattoo on his right forearm “TIME WILL SEE US REALIGN” and a potted green plant on his left bicep.

The female is described as a Caucasian female, 30 years old, 5’5, medium build, light brown hair in a bun. She was wearing Capri style grey jogging pants, white t-shirt with a panda bear on front and a black vest. She has multiple tattoos on both arms and on her neck along with spacers in her ears.

The Brantford Police Service would like to speak to these individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

Add Your Voice