Fire Chief says Look Listen, Learn your way to fire safety

October 17, 2018 83 views
Six Nations Fire fighters

Fire Prevention Week: Be Safe Get your smoke alarm now call 519-445-4054 By Justin Lethbridge Writer To mark the end of the National Fire Prevention Week, which ran from October 7th-13th this year, the Six Nations Fire Department hosted an open house on Saturday October 13th. Despite the chill there was a steady stream of community members that came out for food, fun and information. While guests will fondly remember the complimentary BBQ as well as the hospitality of the fire department, Fire Chief Matthew Miller hopes they remember the three “L’s”. “The topic this year is Look, Listen, Learn.” Fire Chief Miller explained. “You have to look for hazards, listen to your smoke and CO2 detectors and learn how to make you family safe by making an escape plan….

