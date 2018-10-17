Harvest Festival is loads of fun!

By Lynda Powless Editor There were stacks of potatoes, squash of every variety, apples and even piles of puffballs. Plums, pumpkins, and corn for the braiding, If it was being harvested it was at Sunday’s 2018 Harvest Festival. For Miss IDLA Kari Hill it was “loads of fun. I loved the hayride, the food. I saw this little girl getting on the hay ride she was just shaking with excitement I love to see enthusiasm like that. This is just great for everybody.” She wasn’t alone. For Erin Porter and her two youngsters Faith, 7 and Destiny, 6, it was a day of fun. “It’s pretty good. We love the hay rides and we are getting our goodies. The kids love it.” When it came to Harvestfest 2018, Kris Hill…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice