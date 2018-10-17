Roundabout coming to busy Hwy 54 and Chiefswood intersection

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Changes are coming to the Highway 54 and Chiefswood Road interesection that is causing congestion, turning issues and accidents. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a roundabout to be constructed at the intersection during its meeting Tuesday night. Council voted 7-1 to construct the roundabout. The vote came a report from the Building and Infrastructure Committee that reviewed the results of a feasibility study looking at the intersection at its meeting last Wednesday. The draft report was generated by a 4 month study that involved a traffic consultant, traffic counts and research at the intersection. The study, by First Nations Engineering Services Ltd., looked at creating solutions to the busy and dangerous intersection that saw four reported collisions from 2011-2016. At peak times it is hit…



