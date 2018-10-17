Local News
SPECIAL REPORT: Cannabis Boon or Bane for Six Nations?

October 17, 2018 102 views

Communities working on draft laws while shops sprouting up By: Justin Lethbridge Writer Cannabis. Pot. Weed. Grass. Kush. Mary-Jane. Whatever you call it,today, October 17th 2018 it becomes legal for the first time in Canada since 1923. While this is a call for celebration for many, Indigenous communities are all struggling with crafting their own legislation to control the production, distribution and sale of the drug . The Six Nations Elected Council have held multiple talks with community members in all districts revolving around cannabis, with getting their input on the various aspects of draft cannabis legislation. Legislation is one thing, enforcement of said legislation is another. According to Elected Chief Ava Hill, Six Nations Police will be expected to enforce any band council approved “ Six Nations Cannabis Law”….

