Toronto cultural gathering at Nathan Phillips Square honours residential school survivors

October 17, 2018 76 views
Painted teepees hosting teachings about First Nations were spread across Nathan Phillips Square. (Photo by Dennis Hanagan)

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO –A sculpture of a six-foot long snapping turtle struggling up a boulder symbolizing the obstacles faced by residential school survivors will be incorporated into a new parkette at Toronto city hall in a couple of years. A model of the turtle was unveiled outside city hall by First Nation sculptor Solomon King Oct. 9th at the start of the three-day Indian Residential School Survivors (IRSS) Legacy Celebration produced by Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre in collaboration with the City of Toronto. The celebration featured Indigenous songs, stories, vendors, foods, language, performances and more than a dozen painted teepees where visitors could slip inside and hear First Nations teachings. Solomon, from Neyaashiinigmiing in Bruce County, said the turtle fits into the…

