Two men seeking $54,000 donation to hold “Great Law” Recital

October 17, 2018 291 views
Wilf Davey and Bill Monture asked for a $54,000 donation from the Six Nations Elected Council to hold a “Great Law” discussion. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Two controversial figures at Six Nations are asking Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) for more than $50,000 to host a “Great Law Recital and discussion” here. Bill Monture told SNEC misconceptions are the cause of divisions in Haudenosaunee communities. “There is so much division within this community. And all the other territories as well,” he said. Monture and Wilf Davey told the meeting the money would be used to pay per diems to four speakers, for lodging, expenses, food and rental for the Six Nations community hall over a five day period. The two men were identified on the agenda as representing the local “Men’s Fire.” Monture said the Great Law discussions would help clear up misconceptions. He said their planned meeting differs from annual Great…

