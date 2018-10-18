City of Brantford Plans for Potential Canada Post Disruption 

BRANTFORD, ON – With a potential Canada Post strike looming the City of Brantford has announced the following plan in the event of a Canada Post labour disruption. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has provided Canada Post with a strike notice. The union will be in a legal position to commence strike action on October 22, 2018. In the event of a strike, the following contingency plans will take effect.

Accounts Payable

It is recommended that vendors register for electronic funds transfer (EFT) if they have not already done so. The EFT direct deposit form can be accessed on the City’s website at Accounts Payable Form or you can email Accounts Payable at AP@brantford.ca to obtain a hard copy of the form. Invoices can be dropped off at City Hall.

Accounts Receivable

Payments to the City’s Accounts Receivable department can be made by drop box at the entrance of City Hall any time or in person at the customer service counter at City Hall, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Health and Human Services

Direct bank deposits are not affected for residents who are receiving Ontario Works financial assistance.

As of October 17, all mail from Children’s Services & Early Years Programs, Housing Services and Ontario Works, including October Ontario Works payments issued by cheque, have been held for pickup at 220 Colborne Street, Brantford. Valid photo ID will be required to pick up cheques.

If the strike occurs and continues to October 26, additional details about receiving November payments will be provided on http://www.brantford.ca.

Clients, landlords or vendors expecting mail correspondence or a cheque are advised to contact Health and Human Services at 519-759-3330 if they have not received a cheque by October 22, 2018.

To avoid any payment delays or change in service as a result of a postal disruption, Ontario Works clients are encouraged to register for Direct Bank Deposit by contacting their Service Coordinator. Landlords or vendors expecting payments from Ontario Works are able to sign up for third party Direct Bank Deposits by accessing a secure online form. Housing Services tenants are encouraged to set up pre-authorized rent payments by contacting their Property Manager.

Clients are advised not to put any documents in the mail until an announcement that a Canada Post labour disruption is over. All required paperwork should be dropped off in person at 220 Colborne Street during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the exception of statutory holidays. Alternatively, there is a drop box outside the main doors for documents, or documents can be faxed to 519-759-1750. Regular updates will be posted to the department’s twitter account @OWBrant or you can contact the office at 519-759-3330.

Tax Payments & Brantford Utilities (Water/Wastewater) Bills

In the event of a Canada Post service disruption, please visit our website at myutility.brantford.ca, to view and pay your utility bill through online banking.

Tax and Brantford Utilities (Water/Wastewater) payments can be made at your local financial institution either in person, by telephone or online banking. Payments can also be made in person at Brantford City Hall, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. When the office is closed, there is a drop box at the entrance of City Hall for cheques only, not cash.

Please note that you are still responsible for paying your utility bill during a Canada Post service disruption.

