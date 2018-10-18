Daily
Local News

Threatening letter prompts Indigenous family’s move from Edmonton area condo

October 18, 2018 43 views

ST. ALBERT, Alta. -Police are investigating after an Indigenous family in an Edmonton-area condominium received a letter that appears to suggest harm may come to them if they don’t leave the neighbourhood. The letter that was left in the family’s mailbox on Monday warns Katrina Anderson, her husband and three children, ages 13, 12 and 10, to move out of their rented condo in St. Albert. It targets the family’s First Nation background and accuses Anderson’s children of being noisy and thoughtless while playing outside, intimating that the kids could get harmed if the family doesn’t get out. Anderson posted the letter on Facebook and has received extensive support from community members, but she says they’re leaving the area anyway. St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron says she was horrified by…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Supreme Court to hear case on clean up of mercury at northern Ontario mill site

October 18, 2018 48

OTTAWA- The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear a legal dispute over whether the…

Read more
Daily

City of Brantford Plans for Potential Canada Post Disruption 

October 18, 2018 64

BRANTFORD, ON – With a potential Canada Post strike looming the City of Brantford  has announced…

Read more