Threatening letter prompts Indigenous family’s move from Edmonton area condo

ST. ALBERT, Alta. -Police are investigating after an Indigenous family in an Edmonton-area condominium received a letter that appears to suggest harm may come to them if they don’t leave the neighbourhood. The letter that was left in the family’s mailbox on Monday warns Katrina Anderson, her husband and three children, ages 13, 12 and 10, to move out of their rented condo in St. Albert. It targets the family’s First Nation background and accuses Anderson’s children of being noisy and thoughtless while playing outside, intimating that the kids could get harmed if the family doesn’t get out. Anderson posted the letter on Facebook and has received extensive support from community members, but she says they’re leaving the area anyway. St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron says she was horrified by…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice