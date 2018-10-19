Daily
Manitoba man sentenced to eight years in death of his young daughter 

October 19, 2018 68 views

Kierra Elektra Starr Williams

WINNIPEG -A Manitoba man has been sentenced to eight years for the death of his 21-month-old daughter whose suffering the judge said must have been obvious.

Daniel Williams, who is 37, was found guilty in February of manslaughter in the 2014 death of Kierra Elektra Starr Williams from the Peguis First Nation.

At the time of her death, Kierra’s body showed signs of months of abuse.

Court heard she was malnourished, had broken bones, a dislocated shoulder and missing teeth.

Her mother was convicted of second-degree murder last year.

Justice Sadie Bond said Williams didn’t cause his daughter’s death, but knew she was being abused and didn’t step in.

Bond called the young girl’s death horrific and tragic.

The defence was asking for a suspended sentence with no jail time, while Crown lawyers wanted a nine-year sentence.

 

