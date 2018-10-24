Feds announce fighting climate change with price on pollution

October 23, 2018 Etobicoke, Ontario Canadians are seeing the costs of climate change first hand, from wildfires in the west to floods in the east, smoke that makes the air unsafe to breathe and heatwaves that endanger the young and the elderly. We need to act now to fight back against climate change, for our children and grandchildren. The Government of Canada has a plan that protects the environment while growing the economy, and that plan is working – our emissions are down and the economy has grown by 500,000 full-time jobs. But we know we need to do more. The Government of Canada worked with provinces and territories for two years, giving them the flexibility to design their own climate plans that included putting a price on carbon pollution….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice