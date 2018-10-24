Hwy 54 Intersection to be a roundabout

By Justin Lethbridge Writer With the recent Six Nations Elected Council decision to support the building of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 54 and Chiefswood road, area residents should be prepared for a, potentially, huge change to traffic. It’s no secret that the intersection in question has been a sore spot for many residents due to long wait time to turn, near gridlock during big events and the dangerous speeds of people who go through the area. A project to study and make recommendations concerning upgrades to the intersection began on July 18th 2018. The feasibility study showed that the need for better traffic flow is there and there was enough room to convert the intersection into a roundabout. Speaking in favor of the roundabout, District Six Councillor…



