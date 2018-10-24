Local News
ticker

Hwy 54 Intersection to be a roundabout

October 24, 2018 2 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer With the recent Six Nations Elected Council decision to support the building of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 54 and Chiefswood road, area residents should be prepared for a, potentially, huge change to traffic. It’s no secret that the intersection in question has been a sore spot for many residents due to long wait time to turn, near gridlock during big events and the dangerous speeds of people who go through the area. A project to study and make recommendations concerning upgrades to the intersection began on July 18th 2018. The feasibility study showed that the need for better traffic flow is there and there was enough room to convert the intersection into a roundabout. Speaking in favor of the roundabout, District Six Councillor…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

SIU investigates shooting of woman in Hamilton

October 24, 2018 10

HAMILTON-A woman killed in a shooting by Hamilton police Saturday on October 20th 2018 may have…

Read more
Editorial

Six Nations Governance?

October 24, 2018 12

Who gets to decide what Six Nations governance will look like? While it may seem like…

Read more