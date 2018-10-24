Local News
Revealing the Truth; former MPP says genocide attempt happened

October 24, 2018 3 views
Former Brant, Brantford, Six Nations MPP Dave Levac. (Photo by Susannah Schmidt).

By Susannah Schmidt Special to Turtle Island News BRANTFORD-The truth is still coming out. About 100 people gathered last Tuesday to hear former Brant MPP Dave Levac lecture in a “Revealing the Truth” series. Friends and Neighbours of Save the Evidence is organizing the series with partner Laurier Brantford, which hosted the lecture. Save the Evidence is a campaign restoring and renovating the former Mohawk Institute (Indian Residential School) to preserve the physical evidence testifying to the “dark legacy,” of the building and the ideas behind it, said Carlie Myke, Outreach Co-ordinator for the campaign at Woodland Cultural Centre. “10 to 15,000 students went through the doors of the former institute, we estimate seven generations,” Myke said. An estimated $15- to $16-million is required and Myke said more than half…

