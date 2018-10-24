SIU investigates shooting of woman in Hamilton

HAMILTON-A woman killed in a shooting by Hamilton police Saturday on October 20th 2018 may have been from Six Nations. The Special Investigations Unit has been called after a 30-year-old woman was killed. Hamilton Police arrived on scene at an apartment complex on King Street E and Wellington Street North at about 1 am Saturday morning after they received a call regarding a woman armed with a knife. According to the SIU two officers entered the residence and ‘became involved in an altercation’ with the woman. One officer deployed a conducted energy weapon, a taser, and it is not known if the woman was struck by it or not. Afterwards the second officer discharged their firearm which did strike the woman. She was taken to hospital where she passed away…



