The smiles are in!

Six Nations Tim Hortons #SmileCookie Campaign sold 5,402 cookies locally raising $5,402 for Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private School! “We are so excited that support for the Smile Cookie Campaign is growing in our community and we look forward to raising more funds towards language programs at Six Nations. Thank you Six Nations,” said Sher Miller Six Nations Tim Horton’s spokesperson. (Photo submitted)…
