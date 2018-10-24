Yellow Quill First Nation gets OK for second urban reserve in downtown Saskatoon

SASKATOON- The Yellow Quill First Nation is setting up its second urban reserve in downtown Saskatoon.

The First Nation says it has obtained reserve status from the federal government for a building that’s currently home to the First Nations Bank of Canada.

The reserve is adjacent to Yellow Quill’s original urban reserve in the city.

The band says the designation will help attract First Nations companies and organizations that want to do business in the downtown.

Chief John Machiskinic says it will also provide another source of revenue for programs benefiting Yellow Quill members on and off reserve.

The Yellow Quill First Nation is based about 245 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. There are about 968 members on reserve and another 2,005 in communities throughout the province.

