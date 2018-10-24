Daily
National News

Yellow Quill First Nation gets OK for second urban reserve in downtown Saskatoon

October 24, 2018 2 views

SASKATOON- The Yellow Quill First Nation is setting up its second urban reserve in downtown Saskatoon.

The First Nation says it has obtained reserve status from the federal government for a building that’s currently home to the First Nations Bank of Canada.

The reserve is adjacent to Yellow Quill’s original urban reserve in the city.

The band says the designation will help attract First Nations companies and organizations that want to do business in the downtown.

Chief John Machiskinic says it will also provide another source of revenue for programs benefiting Yellow Quill members on and off reserve.

The Yellow Quill First Nation is based about 245 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. There are about 968 members on reserve and another 2,005 in communities throughout the province.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Comedian mixes up Native American candidates in endorsement

October 24, 2018 8

BOISE, Idaho- Comedian Chelsea Handler endorsed Paulette Jordan, a Democrat and Native American woman running for…

Read more
The annual Six Nations Veterans parade and service took place in Ohsweken Sunday at the Veterans Park memorial. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Veterans remember comrades and the fallen

October 24, 2018 16

By Justin Lethbridge For The Turtle Island News Photos Jim C. Powless Amidst fly-by’s and gun…

Read more

Leave a Reply