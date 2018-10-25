Bicycle Hit by Car

On Wednesday October 24th, 2018 at 9:40pm the Six Nations Police arrived on scene of a car accident involving a bicycle and a SUV on Fourth Line on the Six Nations Territory.

According to the police investigation a 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling westbound on Fourth Line Road when it struck a 35-year-old male who was riding a bicycle also going westbound. The bicycle, which had no lights or reflectors, was struck from behind and destroyed in the collision while the SUV also sustained damage.

The male bicycle rider was transported to hospital with multiple injuries while the driver of the SUV did not sustain any apparent injuries.

The police have concluded that impaired driving and speed were not contributing factors and did not lay any charges against the 46-year-old driver of the SUV.

