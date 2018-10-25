Daily
Police

Bicycle Hit by Car

October 25, 2018 96 views

On Wednesday October 24th, 2018 at 9:40pm the Six Nations Police arrived on scene of a car accident involving a bicycle and a SUV on Fourth Line on the Six Nations Territory.

 

According to the police investigation a 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling westbound on Fourth Line Road when it struck a 35-year-old male who was riding a bicycle also going westbound. The bicycle, which had no lights or reflectors, was struck from behind and destroyed in the collision while the SUV also sustained damage.

 

The male bicycle rider was transported to hospital with multiple injuries while the driver of the SUV did not sustain any apparent injuries.

 

The police have concluded that impaired driving and speed were not contributing factors and did not lay any charges against the 46-year-old driver of the SUV.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Two Men Arrested for Illicit Cannabis

October 25, 2018 29

Six Nations Police Officers arrested two men late Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant…

Read more
Police

MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH SENDS 10 PEOPLE TO HOSPITAL

October 25, 2018 52

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is investigating a multi-vehicle…

Read more

Leave a Reply