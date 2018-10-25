Police

MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH SENDS 10 PEOPLE TO HOSPITAL

October 25, 2018 51 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is investigating a multi-vehicle collision at a Highway 24, Townsend, Norfolk County, address.

 

On Thursday, October 25, 2018 at approximately 6:56 a.m., OPP, Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving five (5) vehicles.

 

Through the course of the investigation, it has determined that a pickup truck was travelling southbound on Highway 24 and was preparing to turn eastbound onto Norfolk County Road 19 East when a multi-vehicle collision occurred.

 

Approximately ten (10) people were taken to a local area hospital with various injuries. A passenger located in one of the vehicles suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was air lifted to a Hamilton area hospital for further treatment.

 

Technical Collision Investigators are on scene assisting with the investigation.

 

Highway 24 is currently closed between Windham Road 3 and Norfolk Road 19 West for further investigation. The roadway is expected to remain closed for the next 10 (ten) hours to allow for further investigation.

 

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

