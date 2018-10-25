Daily
Six Nations Police lay firearm and illicit cannabis charges

October 25, 2018 142 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two Six Nations men are facing firearms and cannabis charges after police raided a First Line Road property Wednesday (Oct., 24) night. Six Nations Police executed a search warrant at 1604 – First Line Road at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct., 24 searching a residence and a trailer on the property. Police  seized a quantity of dried cannabis, SHATTER, 2 rifles, a replica handgun, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash. Two men were arrested on the property.  Tanner Simon, 20, and Sandy Lee Wade Simon, 43, both of Ohsweken are charged with Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Trafficking, Distribution of Illicit Cannabis, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm. Both men were held in custody for a formal Bail…

