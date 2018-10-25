Still unsettled: October 25th marks Haldimand Treaty 234th anniversary

For the Six Nations Haudenosaunee the Haldimand Proclamation is about land, Indigenous Rights and Sovereignty

For the Haudenosaunee of Six Nations October 25th marks the 234th anniversary of the Haldimand Treaty signed on 25 October 1784.

Sir Frederick Haldimand, signed a decree granting a tract of land to the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois), also known as the Six Nations, in compensation for their alliance with British forces during the American Revolution (1775–83) after Mohawk leader Thayendanegea (Joseph Brant), and some representatives of the Six Nations Confederacy, pressured the British government reminding them of the Haudenosaunee’s loyalty during the American Revolution demanding lands in what would become Canada in return for lands lost in what would become the United States .

On 22 May 1784, Haldimand signed an accord with Mississauga chiefs to cede approximately 385,000 hectares (ha) of land to the Crown for £1,180. The largest portion of the land went to the Haudenosaunee, who received a tract of land 10 km deep on either side of the Grand River, beginning at its source to its mouth.

The Haldimand Proclamation became a dispute between the Haudenosaunee and the British Crown from the beginning with the Crown claiming it prohibited the Haudenosuanee from leasing or selling land to anyone but the Crown.

Thayendanegea argued that Haldimand had promised the Haudenosaunee freehold land tenure and that the Six Nations were autonomous Crown Allies not British subjects. Thayendanegea maintained argued Six Nations were an independent nation with the ability to sell or lease lands to whom they chose.

The British claimed Six Nations were a groupthat was to receive special consideration but were under Crown control further complicating the Six Nations postion by creating the Canadian government and the province of Upper Canada, an additional bureaucratic layer of government Six Nations would have to deal with.

On the 234th anniversary the Haldimand Proclamation remains an unresolved dispute between the Crown and the Haudenosaunee who maintain it is not only about land, and land title but about Indigenous rights and sovereignty.

