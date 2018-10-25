Two Men Arrested for Illicit Cannabis

Six Nations Police Officers arrested two men late Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant conducted on a residence and trailer at 1604 – First Line Road.

Six Nations Police have charged 20-year-old Tanner Simon and 43-year-old Sandy Lee Wade Simon with Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Trafficking, Distribution of Illicit Cannabis, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm.

Following the arrest, Six Nations Police seized a quantity of dried cannabis, two rifles, a replica handgun, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash. Police also seized a quantity of SHATTER which is an extremely potent type of cannabis concentrate which is made using butane oil.

Both men are currently being held in custody for a formal bail hearing.

