Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

October 26, 2018 45 views

Former chief of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, Felix Arnouse (Kamloops This Week photo)

A former Secwepemc First Nations chief  is facing a charge alleging he committed sexual assault earlier this year.

Felix Arnouse, formerly chief of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, is facing one count of sexual assault.

The name of the complainant has been withheld and is under  a court-ordered ban on publication, but court documents allege the incident took place on Aug. 26 in Chase.

Arnouse, 72, was chief for more than 25 years ending in 2014.

He is expected to return to court on Nov. 1. He is not in custody.

