HOME ENTRY WITH VIOLENCE- Licenced Medical Marihuana Growing Operation Targeted

Four Males Taken into Custody without Incident

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Thursday, October 25, 2018 at approximately 9:48 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment along with the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Aviation Services, OPP Canine Units, Norfolk County Crime Unit and Identification Services investigated an incident at a Highway 3, Norfolk County address.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that on Thursday, October 25, 2018, several unknown suspects armed with handguns attended the address and gained entry into the residence. Once inside, the occupants of the home were restrained and suffered minor injuries as a result of being assaulted.

A quantity of Marihuana was removed from the property and placed into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.Police were contacted and as officer’s arrived at the address, several suspects fled on foot from the area in an unknown direction. A black coloured vehicle also fled from the area at a high rate of speed.

Canine Officers along with the Tactics and Rescue Unit subsequently located four (4) males and took them into custody without incident.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Highway 3 between Schafer Side Road and Highway 59 was closed for approximately eight (8) hours as officer’s searched for the outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 -1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

