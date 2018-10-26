Names Released In Violent Home Invasion

Licenced Medical Marihuana Growing Operation Targeted
Four Males Facing Various Charges
(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Thursday, October 25, 2018 at approximately 9:48 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment along with the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Aviation Services, OPP Canine Units, Norfolk County Crime Unit and Identification Services is investigating an incident at a Highway 3, Norfolk County address.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that on Thursday, October 25, 2018, several unknown suspects armed with handguns attended the address and gained entry into the residence. Once inside, the occupants of the home were restrained and suffered minor injuries as a result of being assaulted. A quantity of Marihuana was removed from the property and placed into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
Canine Officers along with the Tactics and Rescue Unit subsequently located four (4) males in the early morning hours on Friday, October 26, 2018 and took them into custody without incident.
Charged with the following offences is 18-year-old Tyreek NOSWORTHY of North York, Ontario:
- Break and enter
- Disguise with intent
- Robbery with firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Firearm – Use while committing an offence
- Forcible confinement
- Point a firearm
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault causing bodily harm
Charged with the following offences is 19-year-old Traequon MAHONEY of Brampton, Ontario:
- Break and enter
- Disguise with intent
- Robbery with firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Firearm – Use while committing an offence
- Forcible confinement
- Point a firearm
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault causing bodily harm
Charged with the following offences is 23-year-old Mahadale MAHADALE of Toronto, Ontario:
- Break and enter
- Disguise with intent
- Robbery with firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Firearm – Use while committing an offence
- Forcible confinement
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Point a firearm
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault causing bodily harm
Charged with the following offences is 26-year-old Khalid Galeal RAMADAN of Thornhill, Ontario:
- Break and enter
- Disguise with intent
- Robbery with firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Firearm – Use while committing an offence
- Forcible confinement
- Point a firearm
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Fail to comply with recognizance
The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.