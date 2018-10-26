Names Released In Violent Home Invasion

Licenced Medical Marihuana Growing Operation Targeted

Four Males Facing Various Charges

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Thursday, October 25, 2018 at approximately 9:48 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment along with the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Aviation Services, OPP Canine Units, Norfolk County Crime Unit and Identification Services is investigating an incident at a Highway 3, Norfolk County address.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that on Thursday, October 25, 2018, several unknown suspects armed with handguns attended the address and gained entry into the residence. Once inside, the occupants of the home were restrained and suffered minor injuries as a result of being assaulted. A quantity of Marihuana was removed from the property and placed into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Canine Officers along with the Tactics and Rescue Unit subsequently located four (4) males in the early morning hours on Friday, October 26, 2018 and took them into custody without incident.

Charged with the following offences is 18-year-old Tyreek NOSWORTHY of North York, Ontario:

Break and enter

Disguise with intent

Robbery with firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Firearm – Use while committing an offence

Forcible confinement

Point a firearm

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Charged with the following offences is 19-year-old Traequon MAHONEY of Brampton, Ontario:

Break and enter

Disguise with intent

Robbery with firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Firearm – Use while committing an offence

Forcible confinement

Point a firearm

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Charged with the following offences is 23-year-old Mahadale MAHADALE of Toronto, Ontario:

Break and enter

Disguise with intent

Robbery with firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Firearm – Use while committing an offence

Forcible confinement

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Point a firearm

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Charged with the following offences is 26-year-old Khalid Galeal RAMADAN of Thornhill, Ontario:

Break and enter

Disguise with intent

Robbery with firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Firearm – Use while committing an offence

Forcible confinement

Point a firearm

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Fail to comply with recognizance

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice