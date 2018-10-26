Supreme court to hear case exploring police use of force in Caledonia, Ont.

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear a case involving a man who sued the Ontario Provincial Police and claimed permanent injury after a struggle in Caledonia, Ont. in 2009.

Randy Fleming says he was walking down a street with Canadian flags near lands occupied by Indigenous protesters with the intention of joining a counter-protest to the occupation of a development known as Douglas Creek Estates.

As officers spotted Fleming walking alone, police vehicles approached him, causing him to retreat on to disputed lands.

A struggle ensued after an officer moved on to the land and arrested Fleming.

A Hamilton trial judge awarded almost $140,000 plus costs in 2016 for damages including false arrest, wrongful imprisonment and a breach of charter rights. The Hamilton judge ruled he was unlawfully arrested and suffered a serious injury to his left arm during a struggle with OPP.

Ontario’s Court of Appeal overturned the decision that found the OPP guilty of false arrest, wrongful imprisonment and excessive use of force against Fleming, a Caledonia man, during a 2009 incident related to a protest at the Douglas Creek Estates in Caledonia.

In a 2-1 split decision, the Court of Appeal said the arrest was justified because “the police had reasonable grounds to believe there was an imminent risk to the public peace.”

The Court of Appeal ordered a new trial to determine if excessive force was used during the arrest and if so, what damages should be awarded.

The original monetary award has been set aside until the new trial settles the issue.

The incident happened May 24, 2009, during the 2006 Six Nations Reclamation of its lands near Caledonia that were being turned into the Douglas Creek Estates housing development.

As per its custom the Supreme Court gave no reasons for the decision to hear the appeal.

