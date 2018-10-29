Brantford Man Arrested on Six Nations

Six Nations Police were called to the intersection of Chiefswood Road and Highway 54 at 4:30am on Sunday October 28th 2018. Upon arrival the Police found a Dodge Journey stopped in the northbound lane with the engine running and the lone occupant apparently asleep behind the wheel.

Officers were unsuccessful in their attempts to wake the man and were forced to break the driver’s side window in order to gain entry to the vehicle and shut off the ignition. After the driver, 32-year-old Zachary Strome of Brantford, woke up he was placed under arrest and taken for a breathalyser test.

Following the results of the breathalyser, Strome has been charged with Impaired Driving and Driving with a Blood Alcohol Level Over 0.80mg. Mr. Strome has since been released on a Promise to Appear. His court date has been set for December 21, 2018.

