CRTF seizes 341 kilograms of unstamped tobacco

October 29, 2018 67 views

(Cornwall, ON) On the evening of October 10, 2018, CRTF members observed a blacked-out Sierra pickup truck meet with a boat along the St. Lawrence River shoreline. The transfer of several large garbage bags was observed from the boat to the back of the truck. The vehicle fled from police but was later located abandoned in a field on South Branch Road. With the assistance of officers from the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) OPP, one male, Charles Thomas (aged 20) of Hogansburg, NY was located and charged for being in possession of 341 kilograms of unstamped tobacco. Mr. Thomas was released from custody on a recognizance and will appear in Cornwall Provincial Court on November 20, 2018. Mr. Thomas also faces charges under the provincial Tobacco Tax Act for being in possession of unmarked cigarettes.
The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance. CRTF would like to extend our thanks to the Cornwall Community Police Service and to the SD&G OPP Units for their ongoing assistance.
If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

