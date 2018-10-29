STOLEN VEHICLE USED IN BREAK AND ENTER TO JEWELLRY STORE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a theft following a break and enter at a Main Street North business in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Saturday October 27, 2018 at 5:38 a.m., OPP responded to an alarm at the Hagersville Jewellers. A witness had also called to report they had seen a vehicle collide into the front of the building and a person appeared to be inside the business.

When police arrived, they noticed the vehicle was still at the scene, however, the suspect had fled the area. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen from an Alma Street North, Hagersville address moments earlier.

OPP investigation has determined that on Saturday October 27, 2018 at approximately 5:35 a.m. an unknown suspect attended the Hagersville Jewellers where they used a stolen vehicle to force entry through the front entrance before removing a quantity of jewelry and fleeing the area on foot south bound on Main Street.

The suspect, believed to be a female, is described as approximately 5′ tall, with a slim build, wearing a black coat and black pants.

OPP continue to investigate.

OPP is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons, or who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

