Man suffers life threatening injuries at solar farm job site in Nanticoke

October 30, 2018 108 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) -Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating a work accident at a Rainham Road solar farm after a man suffered a head injury Tuesday, (Oct., 30, 2018) and was taken by Ornge Air Ambulance to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Haldimand County  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  attended a work accident where a man was injured at a  Solar Farm on Rainham Road, Nanticoke,   Tuesday October 30, 2018 at about 11:35 a.m.. An OPP investigation has determined the male was struck on the head by a falling piece of equipment.  

Haldimand County paramedics examined the 26-year-old male and transported him to a local area hospital where he was subsequently transported by Ornge Air Ambulance to an out of town hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour attended and is investigating the incident.  

