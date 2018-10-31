Brantford Police Wanted Person Alert

October 31, 2018

On Sunday October 28, 2018 just after 4:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about a disturbance at a residence on Mohawk Street. Community Patrol Officers attended to the address where they located a 37 year old male victim who was suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services. The victim received non-life threatening injures and is recovering. The suspect and victim are known to each other.

The BPS – Major Crime Unit has continued to investigate this incident and as a result of the investigation Tom Quinton SHADE 36 years of age of Brantford is wanted by the Brantford Police Service for charges in relation to this incident. The BPS is encouraging Tom Quinton Shade to contact us in regards to the investigation.

SHADE is described as a non-white male, 5’8”, 190 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes with a tattoo of a marihuana leaf and dice on his inner right forearm. He was last seen in the area of Mohawk Street, Brantford.

Due to the nature of the incident the Brantford Police Service is asking that the public not approach the suspect and use caution if he is seen.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

