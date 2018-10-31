Local News
ticker

Halloween: Time for a ghost story

October 31, 2018 50 views
Chiefswood Mansion

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Whether it be tales of a vanishing hitch hiker, a wailing skeleton or a little girl plunging into the Grand River, there is a rich history of ghost stories on the Six Nations. Some of the more famous stories center around Chiefswood Mansion where there have been many reports over the years of a woman dressed in black wandering up and down Chiefswood road or standing at the upstairs window of the Mansion itself. Those who have been brave enough to enter the Mansion at night have had close encounters with this figure believed to be the former resident of the house, Evelyn Johnson. “I was standing in the hallway, looking up the stairs when I saw her,” Todd Thomas said. “She floated out of the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

‘Good hearted’ response after Saskatchewan First Nation water plant burns 

November 1, 2018 14

EDENWOLD, Sask.- Donations of bottled water are being sent to a Saskatchewan First Nation after the…

Read more
Daily

Father and son killed in Highway 6 accident

November 1, 2018 18

                               …

Read more