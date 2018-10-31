Happy Halloween, Purge hits

Neither rain, darkness or speed stopped the Purge!!!! By: Justin Lethbridge Writer After four years of zombie themed runs, the organizers behind the annual Six Nations Zombie Run hosted a ‘Purge’ themedrun on Sunday October 28th 2018. Based on the hit movie series of the same name, this year’s event featured ‘Purge’ themed obstacles that were such a big hit that they frightened some of the participants. The event’s organizer Artie Martin was thrilled with the success of this year’s event. “At the end of the night the kids had fun, they got scared, the volunteers had fun scaring, no one was hurt, and we raised some money. It was a success in many ways.” The event took place at the Six Nations Community Hall and the surrounding area and…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice