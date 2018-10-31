Daily
Spirit Lake Sioux tribe sues North Dakota over voting rules

October 31, 2018 2 views

BISMARCK, N.D.- The Spirit Lake Sioux tribe is suing North Dakota over voting requirements.

To cast a ballot, voters need identification with a provable street address, something that’s hard to come by on reservations.

The state maintains everyone has a street address via the statewide 911 system, but the lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Native American Rights Fund and others argues the system is “incomplete, contradictory and prone to error on reservations.”

The lawsuit seeks to have the street address requirement ruled unconstitutional. Secretary of State Al Jaeger declined comment, citing pending litigation.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa sued over the voter ID requirements in 2016. A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in that case allowed the state to continue requiring street addresses, as opposed to other addresses such as post office boxes.

 

 

