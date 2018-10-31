Suspicious Male Identified and Faces Charges

Update

October 31, 2018

Brantford Police have arrested and charged a male in relation to the incident in the downtown area yesterday.

On Tuesday October 30, 2018 Brantford Police Service investigated an incident where and unknown male was seen pointing what appeared to be a toy gun at security cameras, buildings and at a City of Brantford employee in the downtown area of Brantford.

A 36 year old Brantford male was identified as being the person responsible and has been charged with Criminal Harassment and Breach of Recognizance.

The BPS would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

____________________________________________________________________

October 30, 2018

Brantford Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious male.

On Tuesday October 30, 2018 an unknown male was seen walking around businesses and buildings within the downtown area today around 1:00 p.m. The unknown male was wearing a trench coat and was carrying what appears to be a toy gun, similar to a nerf gun. The male pointed the toy nerf gun at security cameras and offices. The unknown male is described as a Caucasian male, 5’10”, medium build wearing a black trench coat, cowboy style hat, black pants, black shoes, black sunglasses, red scarf over his face carrying a toy style gun.

