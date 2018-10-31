Toronto establishes Indigenous Affairs office dealing with urban issues

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – Making the public understand this city stands on land that once belonged to Indigenous people came across clear at a meeting held to discuss forming a vision statement for Toronto’s newly-established Indigenous Affairs Office. The city-hosted, Oct. 24 meeting at the Native Canadian Centre Toronto drew a small crowd – only nine people turned out, including the office’s new manager Selina Young, Georgina Island Ojibwe Elder Shelley Charles who gave the traditional opening, discussion facilitator Bob Goulais from Nipissing First Nation and a Turtle Island News reporter. As part of its duties the office will implement the city’s reconciliation efforts. The city recently collaborated with Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre to hold a three-day Indian Residential School Survivors (IRSS)…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice