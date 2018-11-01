Father and son killed in Highway 6 accident

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – Haldimand County OPP are investigating a three vehicle collision that took the lives of a father and son on Highway 6, south of Concession 11, Walpole at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, Oct., 31, 2018.

Haldimand County OPP, Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Highway 6 south of Concession 11 Walpole for a three vehicle collision where it was reported two occupants in one of the vehicles were trapped.

An OPP investigation determined that a vehicle was travelling south bound on Highway 6 when it collided with another vehicle that was travelling north bound on Highway 6. The third vehicle involved swerved to avoid the collision and collided into the north bound ditch.

Donald Edwards, 59, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His 18-year-old-son, Spencer Edwards, driver of the south bound vehicle, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries. The father and son are both of Caledonia .

The 27-year-old female driver and a one-year-old male from the north bound vehicle were both transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended and is assisting with the investigation.

Highway 6 in Hagersville will be closed between Concession 11 Walpole and Concession 10 Walpole for several hours while investigators are on scene. At 2:40 p.m., Highway 6 was reopened to traffic.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Tragic events can have a significant emotional impact on people. The OPP is urging anyone who may need assistance in dealing with this difficult event to contact Victim Services who are available 24 hours a day at 1-800-264-6671.

