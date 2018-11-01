‘Good hearted’ response after Saskatchewan First Nation water plant burns 

EDENWOLD, Sask.- Donations of bottled water are being sent to a Saskatchewan First Nation after the community lost its water treatment plant to a fire.

A state of emergency remains in effect after the Monday night blaze on the Piapot First Nation, about 50 kilometres north of Regina.

The Canadian Red Cross, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and nearby communities are providing the bottled water, which is being distributed through the community hall.

Band councillor Ira Lavallee says water is also being hauled in and work is underway to connect the tanker truck to the water system so residents can start using their taps again.

The provincial emergency management and disaster response team is helping co-ordinate efforts and Lavallee says they’re also talking to Indigenous Services Canada about using mobile treatment equipment to cope with the community’s water needs.

Officials are to meet with engineers today to discuss options for a new treatment plant.

“We’ve had a lot of good-hearted people and organizations reach out to us to donate bottles or a jug of water,” said Lavallee.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

