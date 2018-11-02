Brantford Police investigate tampered Halloween candy incident

BRANTFORD- City Police are investigating after parents called after a suspicious candy was found in their child’s trick or treat bag.

Police said on October 31, 2018 a child had been trick or treating in the West Brant area of Brantford. Once the family arrived home, the candy was checked. One of the packages received by the child contained items that were not consistent with the product packaging. Police were contacted on November 1, 2018 and an investigation was commenced.

Brantford Police are reminding individuals to continue to be vigilant and check Halloween treats given to children. If you suspect a package has been tampered with, please contact police.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other acts of tampering are urged to call Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

