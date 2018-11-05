Daily
National News

Government putting Ridley Terminals Inc. in Prince Rupert, B.C., up for sale

November 5, 2018 24 views

TORONTO _ The Canadian government is looking to sell a 90 per cent stake in Ridley Terminals Inc., a federal Crown corporation.

 

The remaining 10 per cent stake will be transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation at the close of the sale.

 

Ridley Terminals operates on Ridley Island in Prince Rupert, B.C.

 

It transfers bulk commodities such as coal and petroleum coke from rail cars to ocean-going vessels.

 

Canada Development Investment Corp. says the sale will be conducted on an open and competitive basis.

 

It says it’s seeking the best value from a buyer who will operate Ridley Terminals on a long-term sustainable basis and with open access.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Bail granted to teen charged in shooting of German tourist on Alberta highway 

November 2, 2018 93

By Bill Graveland THE CANADIAN PRESS CALGARY- A judge has granted bail to a teenager charged…

Read more
Daily

Brantford Police investigate tampered Halloween candy incident

November 2, 2018 102

BRANTFORD- City Police are investigating after parents called after a suspicious candy was found in their…

Read more

Leave a Reply