Police Searching for Missing Fishermen in the Grand River

November 5, 2018 58 views

November 4, 2018

On Sunday November 4, 2018 just after 12:00pm the Brantford Police service received an emergency call regarding a man who had been fishing along the Grand River near Erie Avenue in the City of Brantford.

Witnesses in the area observed the man become submerged under water and called 9-1-1.

The Brantford Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the Brantford Fire Department are currently searching the river and general area for the fisherman who is missing.

The fisherman is described is a white male, with grey hair approximately 50 years of age. He was last seen wearing a toque and “Lumber” style jacket.

Any witnesses or other persons with information are asked to immediately contact the Brantford Police Service at 519 756-7050.

If you or anyone you know has recently fallen into the Grand River while fishing, please immediately contact the Brantford Police Service.

