Police

Police Still Searching For Missing Fisherman

November 5, 2018 30 views

November 5, 2018

Members from Brantford Police Service, Brantford Fire Department, Brant County OPP, and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit remain in the area and on the Grand River today.

Brantford Police Service is appealing to the public for any information on a fisherman seen struggling in the water just after 12:00 PM on Sunday November 4, 2018 near Erie Avenue, in Brantford, Ontario.

The fisherman is described is a white male, with grey hair approximately 50 years of age. He was last seen wearing a toque and “Lumber” style jacket.

Brantford Police Service has not received a missing persons report involving a male, as described above.

If you or anyone you know has recently fallen into the Grand River near Erie Avenue while fishing, please immediately contact the Brantford Police Service.

Any witnesses or other persons with information are asked to immediately contact the Brantford Police Service at 519 756-7050.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Police Searching for Missing Fishermen in the Grand River

November 5, 2018 62

November 4, 2018 On Sunday November 4, 2018 just after 12:00pm the Brantford Police service received…

Read more
Police

Brantford Police Wanted Person Alert

October 31, 2018 330

October 31, 2018 On Sunday October 28, 2018 just after 4:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received…

Read more

Leave a Reply