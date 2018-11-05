Police Still Searching For Missing Fisherman

November 5, 2018

Members from Brantford Police Service, Brantford Fire Department, Brant County OPP, and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit remain in the area and on the Grand River today.

Brantford Police Service is appealing to the public for any information on a fisherman seen struggling in the water just after 12:00 PM on Sunday November 4, 2018 near Erie Avenue, in Brantford, Ontario.

The fisherman is described is a white male, with grey hair approximately 50 years of age. He was last seen wearing a toque and “Lumber” style jacket.

Brantford Police Service has not received a missing persons report involving a male, as described above.

If you or anyone you know has recently fallen into the Grand River near Erie Avenue while fishing, please immediately contact the Brantford Police Service.

Any witnesses or other persons with information are asked to immediately contact the Brantford Police Service at 519 756-7050.

