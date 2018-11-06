Police

Explosive Device Brought to Brantford Fire Department

November 6, 2018 28 views

November 5, 2018

At approximately 10:00 a.m., a Brantford resident who had recently cleaned out a deceased relative’s property brought what was thought to be a live mortar to Fire Hall # 3, located on Lynden Road, Brantford, Ontario.

As a safety precaution, the Brantford Fire Department and Brantford Police Service briefly evacuated the Fire Hall, until it was determined that the mortar was an antique training round.

The Fire Hall resumed normal activities at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Brantford Fire Chief Shane Caskanette confirmed that “Despite a brief evacuation of Fire Station #3, contingency plans were put in place to ensure continuity of fire protection throughout the community”.

Brantford Police Service encourages people to contact Police as soon as a suspected military ordinance is located.  Explosives, weapons, firearms, and ammunition should never be transported to a Police station or Fire Hall but rather investigated on site where found.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Search Continues For Missing Fisherman In The Grand River

November 6, 2018 100

November 5, 2018 At 4:45 p.m. search of the Grand River was concluded. The search will…

Read more
Police

FEMALE INJURED IN COLLSION WITH TRACTOR TRAILER

November 6, 2018 17

Highway 6 reopened  (HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is…

Read more

Leave a Reply