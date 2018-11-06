Explosive Device Brought to Brantford Fire Department

November 5, 2018

At approximately 10:00 a.m., a Brantford resident who had recently cleaned out a deceased relative’s property brought what was thought to be a live mortar to Fire Hall # 3, located on Lynden Road, Brantford, Ontario.

As a safety precaution, the Brantford Fire Department and Brantford Police Service briefly evacuated the Fire Hall, until it was determined that the mortar was an antique training round.

The Fire Hall resumed normal activities at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Brantford Fire Chief Shane Caskanette confirmed that “Despite a brief evacuation of Fire Station #3, contingency plans were put in place to ensure continuity of fire protection throughout the community”.

Brantford Police Service encourages people to contact Police as soon as a suspected military ordinance is located. Explosives, weapons, firearms, and ammunition should never be transported to a Police station or Fire Hall but rather investigated on site where found.

