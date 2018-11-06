FEMALE INJURED IN COLLSION WITH TRACTOR TRAILER

Highway 6 reopened

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a serious collision involving an SUV and a tractor trailer at a Highway 6, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday November 5, 2018 at 9:21 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Highway 6 north of Sandusk Road for a report of an SUV that struck a stopped tractor trailer.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that police were already on scene for a separate collision investigation involving two vehicles that had closed Highway 6 north of Sandusk Road. There were no injuries in the collision, however, Highway 6 was closed while emergency crews were on scene removing the vehicles.

A tractor trailer was running and stopped in the south bound lane of Highway 6 waiting at the road closure when it was struck from behind by a south bound SUV.

The 67-year-old female driver of the south bound SUV was transported to an out of town hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Highway 6 is currently closed between Sandusk Road and Parkview Drive.

An update will be provided as information becomes available and is confirmed.

At 12:19 a.m., Highway 6 was reopened.

The females injuries have been determined to be non-life threatening.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

